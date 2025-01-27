EU Extends Sanctions Imposed On Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- EU foreign ministers decided to extend sanctions imposed on Russia "due to its war against Ukraine for an additional 6 months, until 31 July 2025.

The decision came after Hungary, which had previously refused to approve it, finally agreed to the extension.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated, "this will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war."

The European Union reviews and decides annually on the extension of sanctions, a decision that must be made unanimously.

Hungary, which is seen as close to Russia in Europe, had been obstructing the decision in recent months, demanding guarantees regarding the reopening of a gas pipeline from Ukraine to Central Europe.

These measures currently consist of a broad range of sectoral actions, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology, dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods.

They also include a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, as well as halting the broadcasting activities and licenses in the EU for several Kremlin-backed media outlets. (end)

