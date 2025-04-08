Younousse, Ahmed Bag Win At GCC Beach Games Muscat 2025
Team Qatar athletes started their campaigns at the 3rd GCC Beach Games – Muscat 2025 yesterday. In beach volleyball, the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Tijan Ahmed beat Oman rivals 21-8, 21-5.
In sailing, Qatar's Tamim Khalid Shams topped the Under 12 Optimist category after the first three races. The athletics competitions will begin today with Hamdi Ali representing Qatar in the high jump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment