Younousse, Ahmed Bag Win At GCC Beach Games Muscat 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Team Qatar athletes started their campaigns at the 3rd GCC Beach Games – Muscat 2025 yesterday. In beach volleyball, the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Tijan Ahmed beat Oman rivals 21-8, 21-5.

In sailing, Qatar's Tamim Khalid Shams topped the Under 12 Optimist category after the first three races. The athletics competitions will begin today with Hamdi Ali representing Qatar in the high jump.