Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Sun Visor For New Vehicles (SNF-445)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle visor that would filter sunlight and provide full forward visibility for the driver," said an inventor, from Los Altos Hills, Calif., "so I invented the CLEAR VIEW. My design would also help prevent eyestrain and visibility-related accidents."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved sun visor for new to filter out glare. In doing so, it offers added eye protection. As a result, it eliminates the need to squint. It also enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SNF-445, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

