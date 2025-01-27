USD/ZAR Analysis Today 27/01: Range-Bound (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ZAR has begun the week in the middle of its near-term range, this after institutions had shown the ability to keep the currency pair mostly within lower realms until a troubling shadow appeared.



The USD/ZAR is trading near the 18.56900 level with vibrant fluctuations being seen early this morning.

The USD/ZAR did touch the 18.30050 vicinity on Friday before seeing a reversal higher going into the weekend. The currency pair did demonstrate the ability to move lower last week this as U.S President assumed office.

The ability to trade lower last week was a healthy sign for the South African Rand and the lows touched this past Friday traversed values seen in the days before the Christmas holiday season began. Perhaps the move higher since Friday's lows are a normal reaction to a bit of over exuberant selling in the USD/ZAR . Unfortunately there is chance some of the upwards momentum has been generated because of ill received land appropriation bill being signed into law by President Ramaphosa Institutions and Outlook for South Africa

The election of the coalition government in the late spring of 2024 was an optimistic signal for many financial institutions in South Africa. Last week's signing of a law which gives the South African government the right to seize land when it deems it necessary without compensation is a political concern and awkward reminder problems still abound.

History has seen land appropriation laws have a bad effect in Zimbabwe, financial institutions in South Africa have concerns about the potential effects on agriculture and people if land takeovers were to become a norm. The movement upwards in the USD/ZAR late Friday and early today may have nothing to do with the climb generated from the new law, but should be taken into consideration as a flaw which could cause bad behavioral sentiment in the currency pair ahead. The 18.60000 level should be watched as resistance in the near-term.

USD centric strength generated from risk adverse positions in Forex is a real threat, traders will need to brace for more volatility in the days ahead if tariff noise is heard.

The Federal Reserve will issue its Federal Funds Rate policy this Wednesday, but no interest rate cut is expected.

The USD/ZAR for the moment should be watched for potential upside movement and to see where resistance technically proves durable. The ability to trade lower was a good sign for the USD/ZAR and its trading this week will get attention regarding its correlation to the broad Forex market.

President Trump put himself in the spotlight yesterday when he threatened Columbia with tariffs if they did not relent to his demands that the nation allow a repatriation flight of illegal migrants. Potential tariffs as a weapon the U.S can use in the coming days and months remains a general concern in Forex and could cause volatility in the USD/ZAR.

Current Resistance: 18.59100

Current Support: 18.53500

High Target: 18.64600

Low Target: 18.47900

