Military Production Minister Inspects Armored Vehicles Factory, Highlights Modernisation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah reiterated the ministry's commitment to modernization, technological advancement, and collaboration with the private sector. This came during a surprise inspection of the Armored Production and Repair Factory (Military Factory 200) Monday.

The visit, which included a review of production lines and processes, underscored the ministry's strategic focus on continuous improvement and attracting investment.

The factory, a key industrial arm of the ministry, produces and repairs tanks and armoured vehicles for the armed forces.

However, it also leverages excess capacity to manufacture civilian products and contribute to national projects, often in partnership with private sector entities. Recent examples include contributions to green transportation and waste management initiatives.

Salah reviewed data presented by Wafeek Magdi Shafik, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Military Factory 200, and the workforce. This data encompassed ongoing and future projects, production rates, sales figures, development and marketing plans, and the availability of necessary supplies.

The minister confirmed that employees were adhering to production schedules and safety protocols. He stressed the importance of ongoing monitoring of affiliated entities to identify areas for improvement. This, he explained, enables a clear understanding of each entity's specific developmental needs.

Salah highlighted the importance of investing in human capital, emphasizing the need for continuous improvement, rigorous quality control, adherence to project deadlines, robust internal governance, and meticulous maintenance of equipment.

He also stressed the importance of regularly reviewing production plans, inventory, and cybersecurity measures.

Military Factory 200 is notable for its production of military equipment, including the Ra'ad 200 multiple rocket launcher and the Sina 200 armoured vehicle.

However, its output also extends to civilian goods, such as food carts, fuel tanks, and mobile classrooms. Its collaboration with various state entities, particularly the private sector, has involved projects such as the production of SETIBUS electric buses. 110 electric buses were delivered to Cairo and Alexandria governorates, and 100 to the Bus Rapid Transit project. The factory is also involved in converting public transportation buses to run on natural gas and operates a plant producing eco-friendly cardboard packaging from banana tree waste fibres.