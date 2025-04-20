IPL 2025: 'Doesn't Make Sense', Says Rayudu On GT Giving Only One Over To Sai Kishore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Former India batter and multiple times IPL winner Ambati Rayudu said he was puzzled by the decision from Gujarat Titans' (GT) to give just one over of bowling to left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC).

Last year when GT played against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kishore bowled just one over - the 19th over, due to the presence of left-handed batters Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant at that time.

On Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, when GT faced DC in an afternoon game, Kishore again got to bowl just one over - the 20th over, where he conceded only nine runs and took out Ashutosh Sharma.

"It was quite strange. Given the conditions - it was an afternoon game - you would expect the ball to grip a little bit, especially with the new ball when the seam is hard and slightly elevated.

"He should have bowled at least one over in the powerplay and definitely through the middle. He's been their best spinner so far; he's been bowling better than Rashid in this competition. Doesn't make sense to me," said Rayudu on ESPNcricinfo.

Mark Boucher, the former South Africa player who also coached Mumbai Indians (MI), felt with someone like Axar batting from the fifth over onwards, it meant that GT got spooked by the match-up game and held Kishore back.

"Spooked by match-ups and perhaps what's happened before. I think the last time we saw him bowl, (he was) put under the pump, but it was Pooran. And that's why we're all scratching our heads, going 'why didn't he give him a go?' Especially when three of your topline seamers are all going at more than ten runs an over.

"Even if he's bowling to a match-up like Axar, he's still got the mindset that 'I can bowl it outside his eyeline' and I think he might still have created an opportunity there. Yes, your best spinner in the competition at the moment and he only bowled one over, in a day game - it is very strange not to have given him the opportunity, or a better opportunity," he added.

Boucher signed off by saying GT skipper Shubman Gill has a job in hand to ensure Kishore doesn't lose his confidence ahead of upcoming matches. "One of the biggest things as a spinner is the knowledge of your captain backing you in situations. There are certain times when, unfortunately, you're going to have to bowl against a left-hander. And you get put under pressure."

"But the one thing as a captain you can do is go to him and say, 'listen, I know it's a match-up you don't enjoy but you're actually bowling really well, picking up wickets, so just bowl your best ball to him; you're clever enough to bowl balls and deliveries that are going to make it tough for him to hit'," he said.