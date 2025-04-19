IPL 2025: I Told Rahul Not To Worry About My Score, Says Buttler After Unbeaten 97

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) Player of the Match Jos Buttler, who remained unbeaten on 97, watched from the non-striker's end as Rahul Tewatia hit a six and a four off the opening two deliveries of the final over to seal Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Although Buttler was unable to score his century on the day, his unbeaten 97 off 54 balls was immense for his side, especially given the harsh weather conditions. The Englishman's innings was laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes, all while he was visibly struggling with cramps.

While being presented with the award, Buttler revealed he told Tewatia not to worry about his century and also acknowledged the heatwave, which made it a challenging day for cricket.

"Really pleased with the two points. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, just wanted to try and take it deep, and pick our moments to attack. We've built some nice partnerships along the way. It's hot, I was surprised by how much fluid you need, and how draining it is. Cramping up and stuff. Part of the game, you've got to be fit and perform under pressure and heat,” said Buttler in the post-match presentation.

"You want to win the game, I had my chances before that, two points are the most important thing. I told Rahul not to worry about my score, we have to win. Credit to him, he's done that over the last few years, where he can find the fence from ball one," he added.

Gujarat moved to the top of the IPL points table with this victory, owing to their superior run rate over Delhi, and also became the first team to chase a 200+ total against the franchise.

Alongside Buttler, Sai Sudharsan was looking to be in good touch, having hit five boundaries and one six, while scoring 36 runs off 21 balls before falling victim to Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over.

Sudharsan also reflected on the two important points and the opportunity of playing with Buttler.

“The wicket was too good to bat in the first six overs. From the bat, also the speed was really good, was coming onto the bat nicely as well. If it's a good ball, it's good to time the ball. Have to time the ball in the best possible way and to perfection. It goes on during the preparation. I try to react to my best. It's really fantastic to watch Buttler play, learning a lot from him. Getting two points every game, that's more important,” said Sudharsan.