Pyure Provides Critical Insights On Restoring Indoor Air Quality After Wildfires

Surging demand for information & assistance for people looking to monitor their Indoor Air Quality & rid their spaces and contents of smoke odor and harmful VOC

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ongoing devastation caused by the fires in California is creating highly hazardous air quality due to the types of materials that are released into the atmosphere. As the leader in proven hydroxyl-generating technology, Pyure is working with various levels of to help educate on the hidden dangers that persist long after the fires have been extinguished. From lingering chemicals like Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter to stubborn smoke odors and mold growth, the impact of wildfires on indoor air quality (IAQ) poses serious health and safety risks for building occupants.Pyure has outlined strategies to restore indoor air quality to help homeowners and businesses recover. These include effective filtration, ventilation adjustments, air quality monitoring, and air cleaning technologies to neutralize persistent air and surface chemical pollutants."Wildfires don't just destroy landscapes; they fundamentally change the air we breathe indoors," said Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of Pyure. "Wildfires not only burn vegetation but building materials that release toxic chemicals and VOCs in the air. At Pyure, we are committed to helping communities recover by providing safe, science-backed solutions to monitor & restore healthy indoor environments. Clean air is essential for recovery and resilience and protecting building structures and their contents."Pyure's solutions, such as their CARB-certified hydroxyl generators and IAQ monitoring sensors, are designed to alert to poor IAQ and decompose pollutants like VOCs, odors, and mold at the molecular level. Pyure's hydroxyls clean the air and treat surfaces in buildings, such as drywall, carpet, furniture, clothing, and other valuables, restoring them from smoke odor and VOCs and reducing the need for replacement. These systems can operate safely in occupied spaces and integrate seamlessly into HVAC systems in residential and commercial applications, also future-proofing against subsequent wildfire smoke.The company also highlights the importance of IAQ monitoring in understanding pollutant levels, tracking real-time progress, and monitoring VOC levels, which are still present after the visible smoke dissipates. By combining trusted air and surface treatment technologies with practical strategies like high-efficiency filtration and controlled ventilation, Pyure aims to empower home and business owners to create safer, healthier indoor spaces for their occupants.Read the Guide to Managing Indoor Air Quality After Wildfires: Removing VOCs, Odors, Mold, and MoreFor more information or to book a media interview with a Pyure spokesperson, please contact: Adrienne Email: ...About The Pyure Company - Inspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure's commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely purify indoor air and surfaces, creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For over 15 years, The Pyure Company has been helping customers protect their health, improve wellness, and lower industrial by-products while reducing viruses, bacteria, and VOCs. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Pyure is privately held. For more information, visit pyure.

