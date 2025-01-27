United Steelworkers Union Joins Manitoba Government’S U.S. Trade Council To Prepare For Potential Tariffs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Wab Kinew has announced the establishment of the Manitoba government's U.S. Trade Council, a strategic initiative aimed at preparing the province for potential tariffs and strengthening cross-border trade relationships. The newly formed council includes representatives from labour and various industries across Manitoba.

Among the members of the U.S. Trade Council is Mike Pulak, Area Co-ordinator for the United Steelworkers union (USW) in Manitoba. Pulak's appointment underscores the critical role of labour in building a strong and united front in Manitoba's trade strategies.

“The USW is proud to stand up for Manitobans by ensuring our trade relationships remain strong,” said Mike Pulak.“Trade with Manitoba creates good jobs on both sides of the border. That is why I am pleased to join Premier Kinew in his efforts to show Americans that fair trade benefits everyone involved.”

Pulak's inclusion on the U.S. Trade Council follows his participation in the Manitoba government's trade mission to Washington, D.C., in April 2024. During the mission, Pulak and other delegates engaged with key U.S. policymakers to advocate for Manitoba's economic interests and to strengthen trade.

“The Manitoba Government's U.S. Trade Council builds off the Premier's trade mission last spring and marks a significant step in building collaboration between labour and industry while reinforcing Manitoba's position as a strong trading partner in North America. I look forward to working to create and protect good jobs for all Manitobans and their families,” said Pulak.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Media Contact

Mike Pulak, USW Area Co-ordinator Manitoba, 204-588-4727, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...