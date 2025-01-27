New York, USA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glioblastoma Market, an Area With High Trial Failure And Unmet Need is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increased Usage of Bevacizumab, Temozolimide, Optune Gio Along with Emergence of New Class of Therapies | DelveInsight

The current therapeutic landscape of glioblastoma in the US is driven by the current treatment paradigm, which comprises therapies such as radiation, bevacizumab & its biosimilars, temozolimide as mono or combination therapies, Optune, along with several other systemic therapies. The glioblastoma market is estimated to change significantly during the period 2020–2034 owing to the expected launches of a few new classes such as vaccines and fusion proteins.

DelveInsight's Glioblastoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging glioblastoma drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted glioblastoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size of glioblastoma in the 7MM is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034 owing to an increased usage of the current standard of care therapies along with the expected entry of a newer class of therapies

Among the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases were observed in the US, which is around 14,500 in 2023.

Targeted therapies for GBM often focus on molecular pathways like EGFR, mTOR, PI3K, and VEGF . AVASTIN (bevacizumab), a VEGF inhibitor, has five FDA-approved biosimilars, including MVASI, ZIRABEV, ALYMSYS, VEGZELMA (launched), and AVZIVI (approved December 2023).

Drug development for brain cancer lags in comparison to other types of cancers with larger patient populations. Only 5% of new investigational drug applications submitted to the FDA for cancer therapies are successful , and for brain cancer, the rate of success has been closer to 1% over the past two decades.

Prominent companies including Laminar Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Enterome, Genenta Science, Medicenna Therapeutics, Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Biotherapeutics, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Oblato, Enterome, VBI Vaccines , and others, are actively working on innovative glioblastoma drugs.

Even though trial failure rate is quite high in glioblastoma space and the probability of success remains quite uncertain, few novel glioblastoma therapies are still anticipated to enter the glioblastoma market during the forecast period, Some of the key glioblastoma treatments include LAM561, BMX-001, EO2401, Temferon, MDNA55, Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, MEDI4736 (durvalumab), DNX-2401, IGV-001, SurVaxM, Berubicin, OKN-007, EO2401, VBI-1901 , and others.

Numerous cancer vaccines for the first, second, and above line of treatment are in the development phases. Northwest Biotherapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, Aivita Biomedical, Inovio Pharmaceuticals , and many others are developing cancer vaccines for GBM. Encouraging results have sparked hope for GBM immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T cells, oncolytic virotherapy, and vaccines , with ongoing studies exploring combinations to enhance efficacy and reduce side effects.

Glioblastoma Overview

Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is a highly aggressive and malignant brain tumor that originates from glial cells, which provide support and protection for neurons. The precise causes of glioblastoma remain largely unknown, though genetic mutations, environmental factors, and certain pre-existing conditions may contribute to its development. Common glioblastoma symptoms include persistent headaches, seizures, nausea, vomiting, cognitive changes, and motor deficits, which vary depending on the tumor's location within the brain.

Diagnosis typically involves neuroimaging techniques such as MRI or CT scans, which reveal the tumor's presence and its characteristics. A biopsy or surgical resection is often performed to obtain a tissue sample for histological analysis, confirming the diagnosis and guiding treatment strategies. Despite advances in treatment, glioblastoma remains challenging due to its aggressive nature and tendency to infiltrate surrounding brain tissue.





Glioblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The glioblastoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current glioblastoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The glioblastoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of GBM

Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Incident Cases Based on Histologic Classification of GBM

Incident Cases Based on the Primary Site of GBM Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Glioblastoma Treatment Market

Treatment for glioblastoma multiforme typically involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or stereotactic radiosurgery. Surgery is a crucial component of the treatment but is rarely used alone. Given the rapid growth of glioblastomas, complete removal is often challenging. Thus, surgery aims for the maximum safe resection-removing as much of the tumor as possible while preserving brain function and healthy tissue.

After surgery, residual cancer cells are targeted with additional treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy. These subsequent treatments, known as adjuvant therapies, are applied once the diagnosis is confirmed. Due to the potential side effects of this comprehensive treatment approach, steroids are often prescribed to manage these side effects effectively.

The FDA has recognized that current treatments for GBM are only palliative, as recurrence is unavoidable following initial radiation. Additionally, chemotherapy is not effective, and there have been no comprehensive reports of objective responses. Despite advancements in patient survival with the introduction of TEMODAR (temozolomide) and AVASTIN (bevacizumab), there is still no effective cure for GBM, resulting in persistently low survival rates for those diagnosed with the condition.

Glioblastoma Emerging Drugs and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include BMX-001 (BioMimetix), EO2401 (Enterome), LAM561 (Laminar Pharmaceuticals), MDNA55 (Medicenna), Temferon (Genenta Science), and others. Other classes of emerging therapies include checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells, oncolytic virotherapy, and vaccines, In fact, few Second and third-generation CAR-T cell therapies have also shown promising preclinical efficacy in extending patient survival in the treatment of GBM .

LAM561 (2-hydroxyoleic acid) is a synthetic form of oleic acid that can be taken orally and has the potential to cross the Blood Brain Barrier to reach brain cells. This drug modifies the plasma membrane composition in cancer cells, decreasing the activity of membrane-associated signaling proteins that contribute to tumor growth. Initial results for LAM561 in treating aggressive brain tumors, such as glioblastomas, are promising. Currently, it is undergoing a Phase II/III clinical trial. According to the company's development plan, LAM561 is expected to receive approval for treating glioma in adults by 2024, and for pediatric glioma by 2025/2026.

BMX-001 is a metalloporphyrin, a new type of small molecule with redox activity. It is designed to replicate the active site of superoxide dismutase and primarily works by modulating cellular signaling pathways. Currently, BMX-001 is undergoing a Phase II clinical trial for patients with newly diagnosed high-grade glioma.

In January 2020, BMX-001 received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) , followed by a Fast Track Designation (FTD) in May 2020. In 2022, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to BMX-001 for use alongside standard radiotherapy and temozolomide in treating newly diagnosed high-grade glioma.

LAM561: Laminar Pharmaceuticals

BMX-001: BioMimetix

EO2401: Enterome

Temferon: Genenta Science

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

Regorafenib: Bayer

ONC201: Chimerix

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

Enzastaurin (DB-102): Denovo Biopharma

DCVax-L: Northwest Biotherapeutics

MEDI4736 (durvalumab): MedImmune

DNX-2401: DNAtrix

IGV-001: Imvax

SurVaxM: MimiVax

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

OKN-007: Oblato

EO2401: Enterome VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the glioblastoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the glioblastoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Glioblastoma Market Dynamics

The glioblastoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Vaccine approaches, such as those developed by MimiVax (SurVaxM), Immunomic Therapeutics (ITI-1000), and IMVAX (IGV-001), offer an attractive adjuvant therapy for solid tumors by generating long-term immune surveillance against cancer cells. Nanocarrier delivery methods, including nanoparticles and prodrugs , are promising for drug transport across the blood-brain barrier.

Currently, the GBM market relies on temozolomide and bevacizumab , but lacks a curative strategy, presenting an opportunity for the development of new treatments. The conditional and time-limited approval of Daiichi's DELYTACT , an intratumoral oncolytic virus therapy, has paved the way for other companies like DNAtrix and Istari Oncology to explore oncolytic virus therapies as potential future treatments for brain cancer.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of glioblastoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the glioblastoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the glioblastoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the glioblastoma market. Almost all GBM tumors that respond to first-line therapy eventually recur, and there is no standard approach for successfully treating recurrent GBM. The clinical trial landscape for GBM is marked by long development times, inadequate dissemination of information, suboptimal decision-making, and low patient participation , necessitating larger multicenter studies.

The molecular and cellular complexity of gliomas, compounded by significant intertumoral and intratumoral heterogeneity, limits both diagnosis and treatment , impacting the development of effective biomarkers. Additionally, the brain's protective blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents most new drugs from reaching brain tumors, posing a critical challenge in developing effective therapies for malignant brain tumors.

Moreover, glioblastoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the glioblastoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the glioblastoma market growth.