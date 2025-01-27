Evenup Introduces Express Demands, The First In Its Series Of AI Documents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EvenUp, the leader in personal injury AI, proudly introduces Express Demands , the first of many self-serve AI-powered document generators in the Claims Intelligence . Powered by the industry's largest personal injury dataset -encompassing hundreds of thousands of cases and millions of medical records-Express Demands transforms raw case files into comprehensive demand packages in minutes, empowering firms to produce impactful demands with ease.

Express Demands addresses a common challenge for personal injury firms: reducing the lengthy delays between gathering necessary documents and sending out demand packages. On average, we see a 150-day gap between the last date of treatment and when a demand is sent across injury firms in the U.S. This delay is often due to overwhelming caseloads, leaving staff with little time to assess demand readiness, let alone draft demands. In just minutes, Express Demands transforms raw, disorganized files into polished, high-quality demands. Firms no longer have to compromise between quality, speed, and convenience-allowing them to focus on achieving the best outcomes for their clients.

With Express Demands, attorneys can:

: Generate a thorough demand package in a few clicks. Review in minutes. Send in minutes.: Stay ahead with proactive alerts on the best time to send demands based on case progress and readiness: Express Demands seamlessly integrates with multiple case management systems, working in the background to monitor and flag missing bills and records, ensuring everything is in place for timely demand generation.

EvenUp partners with top firms nationwide, including trailblazers like Sweet James, McCready Law and Alexander Shunnarah. With EvenUp, firms are 69% more likely to secure policy limit settlements . These partnerships are transforming the personal injury landscape, enabling firms to streamline workflows, reduce case timelines, and achieve exceptional outcomes for their clients.

"EvenUp's powerful insights have reshaped how we make decisions. Access to this type of business intelligence solidifies our position as the market leader. Their platform enables us to stay ahead of the competition while scaling with precision and confidence."

Steve Mehr, Founder and Partner of Sweet James

Be among the first to revolutionize personal injury practice with Express Demands, now entering Early Access. Join EvenUp's exclusive Early Access Program to enjoy priority access and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of personal injury by sharing your valuable feedback directly with our team.

Express Demands is the latest addition to EvenUp's suite of tools within the Claims Intelligence Platform, designed to redefine personal injury case management. The platform identifies missing bills and records, highlights case strengths and weaknesses, and delivers real-time summaries paired with intereactive Q&A capabilities, complete with precise, line-level citations to raw documents, including medical records, police reports, handwritten notes, and more. Additionally, the platform taps into a comprehensive Settlement Repository to provide data-driven settlement estimates and tailored negotiation support.

About EvenUp

EvenUp is on a mission to level the playing field in personal injury cases. EvenUp applies machine learning and its AI model known as PiaiTM to reduce manual effort and maximize case outcomes across the personal injury value chain. Combining in-house human legal expertise with proprietary AI and software to analyze records. The Claims Intelligence PlatformTM provides rich business insights, AI workflow automation, and best-in-class document creation for injury law firms. EvenUp is the trusted partner of personal injury law firms. Backed by top VCs, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more, EvenUp's customers range from top trial attorneys to America's largest personal injury firms. EvenUp was founded in late 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at .

