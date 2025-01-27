Community Enrichment Partnership Welcomes Wm.“Chad” Coley, Jr. To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chad brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement, particularly within the Nashville and Gallatin regions.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Enrichment Partnership (CEP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wm.“Chad” Coley, Jr., SVP/City Executive of Macon & Trust, to its Board of Directors. Chad brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement, particularly within the Nashville and Gallatin regions.As a respected professional with a deep commitment to community growth, Chad's addition to the CEP Board marks an exciting step forward for the organization. His expertise in fundraising and strategic initiatives will support CEP's mission to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities through workforce development, enrichment programs, and impactful partnerships.“We are thrilled to welcome Chad Coley to our Board of Directors,” said Kristi Shain Board Chair at CEP.“Chad's reputation as a community leader and his passion for making a difference align perfectly with CEP's vision. His fundraising focus and network in the Nashville area will undoubtedly propel us toward our goals in 2025 and beyond.”Chad Coley currently serves as Senior Vice President/City Executive at Macon Bank & Trust, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, business acumen, and a commitment to fostering growth and opportunity. Chad is a trusted voice in the financial sector and a dedicated advocate for community-driven initiatives.About Community Enrichment Partnership (CEP):The Community Enrichment Partnership is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment, innovative programs, and supportive resources. CEP oversees initiatives such as Electronics Recycling Solutions, Launchpad, and Achieve Trade School, all focused on creating pathways for inclusion, independence, and success.For more information about CEP and its initiatives, visit .

