Blacksmith Medicines To Present Preclinical Oncology Data At 8Th DDR Inhibitors Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. (Blacksmith), a leading biopharma dedicated to discovering and developing medicines targeting metalloenzymes, announced today that it will present preclinical data on its oncology program targeting flap endonuclease 1 (FEN1), a structure-specific metallonuclease that cleaves 5' DNA flaps during replication and repair, at the 8th DDR Inhibitors Summit taking place January 28th – 30th in Boston, MA.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to present an update on our FEN1 inhibitor program at the DDR Inhibitor Summit," said Zachary Zimmerman, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Blacksmith. "During the presentation we will highlight strong synergy between our novel FEN1 inhibitor and existing DDR drug classes underscoring its potential to enhance the therapeutic effects of existing DDR-targeting treatments."

Presentation details

Title: Novel FEN1 Inhibitor with Unique Metal-Binding Pharmacophore to Enhance Synergistic Therapeutic Effects with USP1, PARP, PARG, & ATR Inhibitors

Date/Time: January 30 @ 9:00am ET

Location: Hilton Boston Back Bay, Boston, MA

About FEN1

Flap endonuclease 1 (FEN1) is a structure-specific di-magnesium metallonuclease that cleaves 5' DNA flaps during replication and repair. FEN1 is an attractive target for development of anticancer therapeutics because it is overexpressed in many tumor types and has a large number of synthetic lethality partners including genes in Homologous Recombination (HR) pathway.

About metalloenzymes and the Blacksmith platform

Metalloenzymes utilize a metal ion cofactor in the enzyme active site to perform essential biological functions. This diverse class of targets has historically been difficult to drug due to small molecule chemistry limitations that have plagued the industry. The Blacksmith metalloenzyme platform has solved this problem by leveraging the following:



A large proprietary fragment library of metal-binding pharmacophores (MBPs);

A comprehensive database containing a full characterization of the metalloenzyme genome including functions, metal cofactors, and associations to disease;

A first-of-its-kind metallo-CRISPR library of custom single guide RNAs;

An industry-leading metalloenzyme computational toolkit for docking, modeling and structure-based drug design; and A robust and blocking intellectual property estate covering bioinorganic, medicinal, and computational chemistry approaches for metalloenzyme-targeted medicines.

About Blacksmith Medicines

At Blacksmith Medicines, we are developing medicines targeting metal-dependent enzymes. Over 30% of known enzymes are metalloenzymes, covering all major enzyme classes: oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases. Metal ions, including magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese and copper, are the essential ingredient in these metalloenzymes. We recognized a large unmet need for new chemical matter and innovative approaches to drug this important class of enzymes. Our purpose-built platform for metalloenzyme-targeted medicines combines, for the first time in industry, a focused library of metal-binding pharmacophores with proprietary computational modeling approaches to rapidly and rationally design small molecule inhibitors that interact with key metal ions in the enzyme's active site. Our comprehensive knowledge of the metal environment and key active site interactions enables Blacksmith to rapidly build potent and selective inhibitors in a stepwise and predictable manner.

Blacksmith has executed strategic drug discovery collaborations with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd., Cyteir Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Zoetis LLC., and has been awarded non-dilutive Federal funding agreements with CARB-X and NIH/NIAID. Blacksmith investors include Lilly, Evotec A.G., MP Healthcare Partners, MagnaSci Ventures, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

For further information, please visit the company's website and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Blacksmith Medicines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED