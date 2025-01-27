Mike Reese Named Chief People Officer At Restaurant Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reese joins the company with over 20 years of human resources experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Reese will lead the human resources department for Restaurant Technologies as its newest Chief People Officer (CPO), stepping into the role vacated by former CPO Alissa Partee's transition to Chief Operations Officer.

Reese will lead the human resources department and oversee human resources strategy, talent and organizational development, associate engagement and communications, HR operations and technology, total rewards, and employee relations.

“Mike has proven his ability to step into an organization and build winning cultures, find and develop talent, and successfully adapt to meet business needs,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO.“We look forward to seeing Mike build upon our great culture and great talent and continue to be the best place to work for all employees.”

Reese joins Restaurant Technologies after five years as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Express. As CHRO, Mike implemented industry leading benefit programs, built a comprehensive talent management and talent development program across the company, and established the company's employment brand inclusive of the development of strong university and community partnerships to foster a pipeline of future talent.

These efforts were recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as a best employer in multiple categories. Both Express and Restaurant Technologies were recognized by Newsweek as one of“America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” in 2024.

"Restaurant Technologies has built a strong reputation as a leader in human resources strategy and talent development,” said Reese.“I am excited to join an organization with a great culture for employees, evident by its growing list of 'greatest workplaces' awards, and continue to champion a positive and inclusive workplace at every level throughout the country.”

Reese has also held leadership roles at Hilton Grand Vacations, Starbucks and Darden Restaurants throughout his career.

To learn more about Mike and Restaurant Technologies, visit rti-inc.com .

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for over 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help“Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit , or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram.

Attachment

Mike Reese is Restaurant Technologies New Chief People Officer

CONTACT: David Cheng Restaurant Technologies 6123089360 ...