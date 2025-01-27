Upgaming And Igp Strike New Partnership To Strengthen Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upgaming partners with iGP, integrating its award-winning mini-games into iGP's iGaming Deck while gaining access to iGP's 10,000+ game library.

- Jovana Popovic CanakiZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading enterprise igaming solutions provider Upgaming and prominent iGaming and aggregator supplier iGP have joined forces to form a new partnership which will enhance experiences for operators and players worldwide.This strategic collaboration means iGP can now offer Upgaming's popular and engaging mini games within its aggregator, iGaming Deck to its partner operators. On the other hand, Upgaming has access to iGP's extensive library of more than 10,000 titles from a range of award-winning suppliers.Upgaming will incorporate iGP's large portfolio including slots, table games, and live casino options, along with engaging promotional tools.More than 20 mini games from Upgaming's collection including fan favorites like Dino as well as the award-winning Aero will be integrated into iGP's aggregator. This will provide a more immersive experience for players who enjoy fast-paced, entertaining games.The exchange of content allows both companies to provide more diverse and engaging options for their customers, enhancing their competitive position in the global iGaming market.Upgaming's award-winning game aggregation software already has a rich spectrum of offerings, including more than 12,000 games from more than 180 providers. With iGP's iGaming Deck providing a wide array of games, players can enjoy more variety, strengthening the platform's appeal to operators who seek a one-stop solution for diverse game offerings.For operators, this collaboration provides the ability to offer a wider selection of games, increasing player engagement and satisfaction. Their players will have a more dynamic experience with more games to choose from, whether they prefer quick mini games or traditional casino options.This partnership highlights both companies' dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the iGaming industry and providing memorable experiences for operators and players worldwide.Jovana Popovic Canaki, Deputy CEO at iGP, said:“Our aggregator continues to gather momentum as we enhance our partnerships thanks to its high performance, rapid speed to market and wide array of content. Adding Upgaming's popular range of mini games into our offering further diversifies our content portfolio which I am sure will resonate with our partners and their players.”George Davlianidze, Commercial Director at Upgaming commented:“Partnering with iGP opens exciting new opportunities. By integrating our award-winning mini games into iGP's iGaming Deck, we are reaching a broader audience and delivering unmatched entertainment to players worldwide. At the same time, incorporating iGP's extensive library into our portfolio allows us to offer operators a more diverse and dynamic gaming experience”Read the full article: Upgaming forms a new strategic partnership with iGPAbout UpgamingUpgaming is an enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games that can be accessed by innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform, or as standalone API integrations.

