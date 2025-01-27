APV Delivers High-Intensity Performance With Capella Heat Exchanger Plates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Redesigned plates improve heat transfer efficiency

Optimized heat transfer means fewer plates are needed Operators can see lower costs with less expenditures and efficiency

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APV, a brand of SPX FLOW, has introduced a new line of Capella heat exchanger plates offering high-intensity heat transfer for greater efficiency. With Capella high-intensity plates, fewer plates are needed within the heat exchanger to achieve the same high performance.

Capella high-intensity plates benefit industrial applications where robust heat transfer, optimum performance and functionality are needed, including HVAC and Industrial Data Centers (IDC). Equipment longevity is a priority, and Capella high-intensity plates keep operating and capital expenditures as low as possible.

APV Capella Plate heat exchanger benefits include:



Reduced operating costs: Higher heat transfer efficiency means less energy usage with comparable heat transfer performance



Lower capital expenditure: Fewer plates required means a more cost-effective plate heat exchanger solution

Increased efficiency: Fewer plates are needed to maintain manufacturing operations

Sam Glover, Product Manager: "As the inventors of the plate heat exchanger, APV has been at the forefront of heat transfer technology since its inception. With the next generation of Capella plates, the design delivers performance and cost advantages, helping our customers maximize operational efficiency and minimize environmental impacts."

