All Aboard For Ivers' Pirate Panto

(MENAFN- Pressat) Robinson Crusoe Vs The Pirates is the family-fun pantomime from the Iver Heath Drama Club which opens this weekend.



IHDC is a not-for-profit community group, founded in 1947, aims to be accessible and affordable to all audiences and members.

Tickets start at just £7 The community club has launched a £10 deal for Blue Badge or Access Card holders and their carer or guest to make local amdram more inclusive.

Iver Heath, South Bucks (near Slough and Uxbridge) – Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February 2025

The Iver Heath Drama Club is thrilled to announce the opening weekend of their anticipated 2025 pantomime, Robinson Crusoe Vs The Pirates, taking place this Saturday and Sunday. Robinson Crusoe is a swashbuckling explorer who goes on the search for buried treasurer with fun, romance and a pirate mutiny along the way.

“We're so excited to bring this year's pantomime to life and we hope the community will come out in full support,” said Kaia Barton, 23, the show director from Britwell in Slough.“The club relies on ticket sales, sponsorships and donations, so every ticket makes a big difference in helping us keep the arts alive in Iver Heath..”

Robinson Crusoe Vs The Pirates is perfect for all ages. The show is a celebration of community theatre, featuring stunning songs and costumes with the charm and magic that makes village pantomime a beloved tradition.

“We are keen that our shows are as affordable, inclusive and accessible as we can - so I'm pleased we have launched a £10 offer to share with Blue Badge and Access Card holders in the local area.” said Matt Streuli, Chair of IHDC. The offer, available via their box office at , is for Blue Badge or Access Card holder and their carer or guest for just £10. Matt also hinted that“This year's production promises a few surprises along the way too!”





The club has been performing at the Iver Heath Village Hall since it was built in 1965 and actively supports the village hall Charity. Proceeds from the pantomime are helping to fund their 2025 summer show and beyond. The Iver Heath Drama Club is a cherished local institution providing a creative outlet for people of all ages.

Further information about the club and their pantomime is available on their Instagram, Facebook and