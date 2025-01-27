Ukraine's Ministry Of Social Policy Deems USAID Projects Funding Suspension Non-Critical

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Social Policy is currently analyzing the impact of the suspension of funding for projects through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). However, they assure that this decision will not have a critical effect on financing Ukraine's social initiatives.

Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych emphasized this during a press summarizing the Ministry's work in 2024, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Suspension of U.S. non-military aid has not significantly impacted the funding of our projects in Ukraine. We have numerous agreements with European partners, the UK, and the World Bank. The suspension of U.S. funding does not affect major projects included in the budget but relates to support for the civil society sector,” Zholnovych stated.

She added that while certain projects in Ukraine did receive resources from USAID, the Ministry is still evaluating which contractors have lost funding under this decision.

"Given our wide network of partners, I cannot yet specify which of them will see funding cut. We are still clarifying this. However, overall, the situation is not critical for us," the minister emphasized.

As previously reported, on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily halting all foreign aid programs for 90 days, pending reviews to ensure alignment with his policy goals.