The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Sets New Standard For AML Risk Management With Kinectify

The Venetian Resort Leads the Digital Transformation of AML in Vegas by incorporating first-of-its-kind modern designed for the gaming industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, a pioneering firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the addition of the The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to its growing list of clients.As a leading gaming brand on the forefront of risk management, this new collaboration further enhances The Venetian Resort's AML program with state-of-the-art technology designed for the gaming industry. This new technology is expected to improve efficiency gains and greatly improve detection capabilities for their AML operations.The Venetian Resort has a long-standing history of close cooperation with regulators and law enforcement in the fight against financial crime, ensuring a safe and responsible gaming environment. The integration of this new technology enhances the capabilities of The Venetian Resort in this area, further strengthening the integrity of the Resort's gaming services and supporting the regulatory and law enforcement communities.“We are thrilled to see the development of modern risk management technology designed for the gaming industry and look forward to enhancing our AML program with Kinectify. We have long strived to be a leading example of responsible AML operations, and the incorporation of this technology furthers that aim,” said Norman Richardson, Vice President of Compliance at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.The Venetian Resort joins other major gaming brands adopting Kinectify as their core AML risk management monitoring technology, leading the digital transformation in this area across the industry.“We are delighted to welcome The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to Kinectify and are excited to work alongside them to further enhance their capabilities”, said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify.“We are impressed with the team and their care for their players and the integrity of their gaming ecosystem.”To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visitABOUT KINECTIFYKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.ABOUT THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGASThe Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a new destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more.The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.The Venetianand other trademarks are used under license. The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

