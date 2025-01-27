DIU Denies Media Reports On Budanov's Closed Council Remarks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has stated that the information spread in the about the alleged statements of the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, at a closed session of the Verkhovna Rada is not true.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this in Telegram .

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine draws the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from a closed, classified meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not true,” the statement said.

The DIU called on media representatives not to spread rumors, unverified and unconfirmed official information, especially on issues of defense in the war, which some politicians, unfortunately, can distort in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose.

The intelligence service emphasized that the dissemination of any reports about what is allegedly discussed at official meetings with the secret stamp with the participation of the military and political leadership of the state harms the security of the state and is used by the enemy in their interests.

Railway locomotive involved in Russian military logistics set on fire in Saint Petersburg –

“Ukraine continues its armed struggle for independence - the war with Russia continues. The information dimension of the war is also critically important. We remind you of the martial law on the entire territory of our country,” the DIU added.

As reported, on January 27, Ukrayinska Pravda published an article “Trump, War, Elections. What will determine the new political season in Ukraine” , in which the author quoted the head of the DIU Budanov, citing an unnamed participant in a closed meeting in parliament, where he allegedly stated that if there are no serious negotiations by summer, serious processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched.