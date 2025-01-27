Saudi Arabia Leads Global Movement In Healthspan Science: Over 2,000 Experts To Convene For Hevolution's Global Healthspan Summit 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The World's Largest Gathering on Aging Biology and Healthspan Science Returns to Riyadh



The Global Healthspan Summit will identify new pathways and frameworks to develop and create impact around living healthier, longer, known as 'healthspan'. Taking place in Riyadh on February 4 and 5, 2025, over 150 international speakers from the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East will convene during more than 80 sessions and six stages.

Riyadh, 27 January 2025 - Hevolution Foundation is set to host its second Global Healthspan Summit (GHS 2025) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 4-5, 2025. The Summit will bring together over 2,000 of the brightest minds and leaders, including researchers, scientists, policymakers, venture capitalists, big pharma, biotech, international organizations, and innovators dedicated to addressing aging biology and advancing the emerging healthspan science field to tackle one of humanity's most pressing challenges: the global aging crisis.

Building on the overwhelming success of the inaugural summit in 2023, GHS 2025 will feature over 150 international speakers, covering the latest breakthroughs in geroscience, aging biology, and the science of healthspan-the concept of living healthier, longer lives.

As a Saudi global non-profit organization, Hevolution Foundation embodies Saudi Arabia's commitment to being at the forefront of scientific innovation and global healthspan research. Hevolution Foundation's mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing enhanced quality of life and the development of a world-class healthcare sector.

“This summit is a testament to Saudi Arabia's leadership to transform the way we approach aging and health,” said Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of Hevolution Foundation. “Under the theme 'Architecting The Future,' we are convening the world's most influential voices to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and deliver solutions that can improve lives for generations to come.”

The event will feature more than 80 sessions across six stages, tackling cutting-edge advancements in healthspan science, aging biology, and the role of technology in revolutionizing healthcare systems to support an aging global population. Key themes include:



Strategic Investments : Showcasing Saudi Arabia's $400 million commitment over three years to advancing healthspan science through grants, partnerships, and startup investments.

Global Healthspan Research : Highlighting research on aging biology from around the world, with a focus on Saudi Arabia's contributions. The Role of AI and Science : Exploring how artificial intelligence and other technologies are shaping the future of health and aging.

The summit will also shine a spotlight on local innovation, with a dedicated stage, The Plaza, where 12 biotech startups will compete in a Shark Tank-style competition for a monetary prize and mentorship from global biotech leaders. Esteemed judges for this competition include H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures, Abdulrahman AlOlayan, CEO of BetaLab, Dr. William Greene, CIO of Hevolution Foundation, and Dr. Christoph Westphal, Co-Founder of Longwood Fund.

In 2023, Hevolution hosted the inaugural Global Healthspan Summit, which brought together over 2,000 delegates and 120 speakers from leading organizations, including Eli Lilly, GSK, Harvard, Mayo Clinic, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization. The summit focused on aging, healthcare innovation, and the healthspan ecosystem.

During the 2023 event, Hevolution announced over $100 million in new funding to accelerate healthspan research, including $40 million for the Hevolution XPRIZE Healthspan, $16 million for early-career researchers through the American Federation for Aging Research, and $7.1 million for postdoctoral fellowships and scholarships for Saudi scientists.

“Healthspan represents the quality of years lived in good health, free from chronic illness, and Saudi Arabia is taking the lead in shaping this global movement,” said Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Research at Hevolution Foundation. “Through Hevolution, we are driving transformative research and creating opportunities for groundbreaking collaboration and building capability right here in the Kingdom and worldwide.”

In its commitment to fostering scientific talent and advancing research in aging biology, Hevolution Foundation is also proud to announce awarding 14 new grantees for the second round of Saudi Arabia Open Call for Grants. This round saw a 20 percent increase in submissions, reflecting growing interest in aging and healthspan research. The new grantees come from seven leading institutions across the Kingdom, including KAIMRC, KAUST, KSU, and others. With a total investment of SAR 20 million over two rounds, these grants aim to support innovative research on aging and healthspan research.

The grantees are:



King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) :



Hassan Alamri



Bandar Alghanem



Rawan Alnafisah



Lubna Alnasser

Sameer Mohammad

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) :

Leena Ibrahim

Nouf Laqtom

Bruno Reversade

Shaun Sabico

Mazen Alqahtani

Sara Elfarrash

Nehal Elsherbiny

Huseyin Tombuloglu

King Saud University (KSU) :

AlMaarefa University :

Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences :

University of Tabuk : Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University :

These researchers are making significant strides in the fields of biological aging, circadian rhythms, biomarkers, and age-related diseases.

As a global non-profit based in Saudi Arabia, created by a Royal Order, Hevolution Foundation represents the Kingdom's commitment to advancing healthspan science, aligning with the progressive vision of Saudi Vision 2030 and National Biotech Strategy. Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a driving force in addressing the rapidly aging population and improving quality of life worldwide.

The GHS 2025 invites the global community and the people of Saudi Arabia to join this pivotal event and work together to shape a future where healthier, longer lives are a reality for all.