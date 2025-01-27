Arvind SmartSpaces to develop a mega industrial park in Ahmedabad spread over ~440 acre with a top-line potential of ~Rs. 1,350 crore

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL), one of India’s leading real estate development company, today announced that it has signed an agreement for a large industrial park in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of ~440 acre and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 1,350 crore. This mega project is located on NH47, Bavla-Bagodara Road. The project is signed under joint development model (70.5% Revenue share).



NH 47 is among one of the major national highways of Gujarat, which on the southern side connects Ahmedabad to all major cities of Saurashtra like Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar etc, and on the northern side connects Ahmedabad to cities like Gandhinagar, Mehsana and connects the entire state to Rajasthan. This project is located on NH-47, between Bavla and Bagodara. It is located at a tri-junction that connects the project to Saurashtra region, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and key ports like Kandla, Mundra and Pipavav. The project is also located close to Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and the upcoming Dholera Special Investment Region. There are several large industries in close vicinity which are focused on pharma, engineering, renewables, engineering, logistics and ancillaries. The micro-market is home to several large Industries and industrial parks.



The project is envisaged to be one of the largest industrial parks in Gujarat with end-to-end ecosystem to ensure a thriving environment for industries. The proposed infrastructure includes common effluent treatment plant (CETP), Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), labour housing, executive housing, weight bridge, logistics zones, etc.



Commenting on this development, Mr. Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Smartspaces said, “We

are excited to diversify our horizontal product mix in Ahmedabad and add a large industrial park to our portfolio. With this industrial plotted development, we have further augmented our horizontal portfolio and now have ~77 msf of projects in the Ahmedabad region. Given the healthy performance of the Ahmedabad economy, industrial park development market presents a sustainable and sizeable opportunity, and we remain at the forefront to address it.



Our Business Development initiatives are shaping up well and the cumulative new business development topline potential stands at more than ~Rs. 3,850 Cr for the current year to date. We look forward to add projects across our target markets of MMR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in the coming quarters.”







