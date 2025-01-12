Trump Administration Mulls Closing Darien Gap To Curb Illegal Migration, NBC Says

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The upcoming United States

administration

is considering closing the Darien Gap and preventing thousands of migrants from crossing on their way to the United States, according to Tom Homan, the head of borders for the next administration of the North American nation, in an interview with

NBC.“This is something that must be done. Closing the Darien Gap will protect our national security and save thousands of lives,” Homan said on Thursday, January 9, at the southern border of the United States.

Homan said they will work closely with foreign to implement policies to curb illegal traffic.

According to data from the National Migration Service (SNM), crossings through this jungle stretch, that spans 70 miles,

decreased by 42% during 2024, with 302,071 migrants.

A significant reduction compared to the 519,599 that crossed in 2023.

According to official statistics, Venezuelans represent the largest group, with 206,905 people registered. They are followed by 17,340 Colombians, 16,255 Ecuadorians, 12,345 Chinese and 11,909 Haitians.

In addition to these large groups, migrants from regions affected by political and military conflicts, such as Syria, Burkina Faso, Iran and Somalia, are also crossing the forest. Although the numbers from these countries are smaller, with 257, 178, and 646 and 681 people respectively, they reflect the global scale of the migration crisis.

This would not be the first time that Panama appears among the United States' migration mitigation plans.

In December 2024,

NBC

also revealed that Trump, who will be sworn in as president on January 20, would be drawing up a list of countries to which he could deport migrants when their countries of origin refuse to accept them, which includes Panama.

This is an alternative to deporting undocumented immigrants from countries with which the United States does not have good relations, such as Venezuela or Cuba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its part, stated that, in accordance with international law, Panama is not obliged to accept deportees of nationalities other than Panamanian.

The interview also revealed Trump's plans for mass deportation, which would include“collateral arrests” and workplace raids to combat human trafficking and forced labor.

Homan also highlighted the intention to expand the

287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to collaborate with federal immigration agents.

“We do not put a price on national security or the lives of victims of human trafficking,” Homan stressed.

Homan also did not confirm whether the administration plans to re-implement

Title 42, the emergency public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic that made it easier for the United States to expel migrants.

However, he explained that this would be justified due to diseases that migrants could bring, such as tuberculosis, measles and chickenpox.

Still, according to the National Institutes of Health,“there is little documentation of transmission of emerging diseases or spread of epidemics in the United States attributable to refugees or immigrants.”

Homan's plans also include eliminating the Biden administration's

CBP One, which migrants have been using to schedule initial asylum screenings.