Navi Finserv brings together 135 leaders at its flagship Lenders Summit

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: Navi Finserv Limited successfully hosted the second edition of its flagship event, the Navi Lenders Summit 2025, at its headquarters in Bengaluru. The event brought together over 135 senior leaders from banks, NBFCs, family offices, and other financial institutions, along with representatives from rating agencies and bureaus reaffirming Navi Finserv’s position as a trusted partner in the financial ecosystem.



The full-day summit kicked off with a management presentation that outlined Navi Finse’v’s strategic vision and future roadmap. Renowned industry leaders, including Mr. Srinivasan Kannan, India Head of Innovation Economy at JP Morgan; Mr. Gaurav Goel, National Head for Fintech & New Economy Business at Yes Bank; Mr. Ajit Velonie, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings, and Mr. Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Wint Wealth shared their insights on emerging trends in the financial sector, enriching the experience for all attendees.



In the latter half of the day, the team at Navi Finserv showcased its cutting-edge technological capabilities, including proprietary in-house tools and applications, demonstrating its tech-first approach to solving problems in the financial services industry and enhancing customer experience.



Since December 2024, Navi Finserv has successfully raised over 1,200 Crores across multiple instruments, including NCDs, Commercial Papers, Term Loans, Securitization and Co-lending. This milestone includes a fundraise of 295 Crores through a securitization transaction rated AAA by a reputed rating agency — the highest ever in a single transaction, for the company through PTCs.



Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Bansal, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Navi Finserv, said“ “Over the years, Navi Finserv has built strong and enduring collaborations with its partners, and I am grateful to each one of our partners who have stood by their conviction in the company, its processes and systems. The success of this summit is a testament to the strength of our partnerships. I am excited for the next stage of the com’any’s growth story, and I look forward to sustaining and building on these partner”hips.”







MENAFN27012025005232011781ID1109133391