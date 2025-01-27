Sundram Fasteners Limited reports Standalone revenue at Rs 1,256.58 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: The Board of Directors of Sundram Fasteners Limited today announced the unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2024.



Highlights: Quarter ended December 31, 2024: FY 2024-2025



Standalone Financials



The revenue from operations was at Rs 1,256.58 crores for the quarter ended

December 31, 2024, as against Rs 1,178.61 crores during the same period in the previous year.



The domestic sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were at Rs 840.81 crores as against Rs 810.34 crores during the previous year.



The export sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were at Rs 362.79 crores as against Rs 339.15 crores during the previous year.





The Company has recorded a net profit of Rs. 120.36 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as against Rs 116.13 crores during the previous year due to cost control measures.



Earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, amounted to

Rs 5.73 and was Rs 5.53 in the corresponding period last year.



Consolidated Financials



The Company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was at Rs 1,441.12 crores as against Rs 1,367.25 Crores during the same period in the previous year.



The consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was at

Rs 130.73 crores as against Rs 129.44 crores during the previous year.



The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December

31, 2024 amounted to Rs. 6.21 and was Rs 6.12 in the corresponding period last year.



Highlights: Nine-months ended December 31, 2024: FY 2024-2025



Standalone Financials



The revenue from operations was at Rs 3,855.75 crores for the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, as against Rs 3,627.53 crores during the same period in the previous year.



The export sales for the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, were at

Rs. 1,174.47 crores compared to Rs. 1,024.15 crores during the previous year, registering a strong growth of 15.00%.



The net profit for the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, was at Rs 382.64 crores as against net profit of Rs 347.17 Crores during the same period in the previous year.



Consolidated Financials



The Company’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, was at Rs 4,424.83 crores as against Rs 4,199.83 Crores during the same period in the previous year. The consolidated net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, was at Rs 417.26 crores as against net profit of Rs. 391.23 Crores during the same period in the previous year.



Capital expenditure



The Company has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 309.59 crores for the nine-months ended December 31, 2024, in line with its planned capital expenditure program for the financial year 2024-25. These investments will help us scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces.



About Sundram Fasteners



Sundram Fasteners Limited, a Company headquartered in Chennai, has established a track record of leadership over 60 years. With a diversified product line,

world-class facilities in 3 countries and motivated team of talented people, Sundram Fasteners has become a supplier of choice to leading customers in the automotive segments worldwide.



The product range consists of high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, tappets, iron powder, powertrain components and

sub-assemblies. Over the years, the Company has acquired cutting-edge technological competencies in forging, metal forming, close-tolerance machining, heat treatment, surface finishing and assembly.







MENAFN27012025005232011781ID1109133388