ICE raids lead to nearly 1,000 arrests amid nationwide protests

(MENAFN) U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) reported that nearly 1,000 individuals suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested on Sunday as part of targeted raids conducted across the United States. The operations spanned multiple cities, including Chicago, Denver, and major urban centers in Texas, such as Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, according to ICE's statement on X Sunday night.



In North Texas alone, 84 individuals were detained and transported to the ICE field office in Dallas for processing, an agency spokesperson confirmed to local media. Tom Homan, the border czar appointed by President Donald Trump, defended the raids, stating, "There are consequences for entering the country illegally." He also warned of "collateral arrests" during these enforcement actions.



The latest ICE raids coincide with the Trump administration’s renewed focus on immigration enforcement, as part of a broader initiative implemented during Trump’s first week back in office. By Thursday, approximately 1,300 individuals had been arrested nationwide, reflecting the administration’s intensified crackdown on undocumented immigration.



Meanwhile, the raids sparked significant backlash, with hundreds of protesters gathering in Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth on Sunday. Demonstrators waved flags and held signs denouncing Trump’s immigration policies. Social media platforms played a key role in mobilizing the protests, with posts urging people to "show up and speak up for those who can't." The protests highlighted the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement and its impact on communities across the country.

