Jan Aushadhi Kendras Open In Mahakumbh, Provide Affordable Medicines To Pilgrims

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 27 (IANS) Hundreds of devotees are benefiting from the recently opened 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

As lakhs of devotees and pilgrims arrive in the holy city on a daily basis, they have got access to essential medicines at highly affordable rates.

Hundreds of devotees are benefiting from these Jan Aushadhi centers on a routine basis.

At least 5 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the Kumbh mela ground by the Central government. These centres remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A prominent center has been set up at Namami Gange Camp behind Kalagram while the other four are located at Sector-7 Ganga Ghat, Sector-23 Arail Ghat, Sector-14 Pipa Pul and Sector-4.

Several devotees spoke to IANS and shared details of the concessions made available to them in the holy city.

Dinesh Tiwari, who came from Bahraich, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of Jan Aushadhi Centre at Kumbh mela ground.

"I had pain in my leg, I got medicines at the cheaper rate eere. Medicines are available for Rs 10. The Centre is doing very good work under PM Modi, providing housing, toilets, electricity and water facilities to the poor and marginalised," he said.

Sonu Chauhan, who came from Jhansi, also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and said: "Cheap medicines are available here. A lot of benefits are being derived from this centre."

Jugal Kishore Mishra said that it is very good to have Jan Aushadhi Kendras in such a big event.

"People are coming from very far away locations, there was no treatment facility. But, due to the existence of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, cheap medicines have been made available," he stated.

Purushottam Tripathi, director of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said that the devotees are getting a lot of benefits from this center and the purpose is being duly served.

"Every day, two-three thousand devotees come here to buy medicines. Most of these devotees ask for medicine for body pain," he disclosed.