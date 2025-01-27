Global HR & Recruitment Services Market Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HR & Recruitment Services - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

HR and recruitment companies rely on a businesses' desire to outsource their recruitment process and human resource management activities. Their performance depends on their major market's economies and the impact these conditions have on labor. Regulation, especially for temporary employees, can hamstring providers, as this makes it more difficult to operate.

More liberal labor laws in developed nations have been essential to HR and recruitment companies' growth. Large companies are now focusing on emerging markets that will undergo the same process in the future. COVID-19 put a halt to positive momentum in recent years, as businesses seeking to cut costs were unwilling to hire and minimized their HR programs. Revenue increased at a CAGR of 0.1% to $761.6 billion through the end of 2023. This includes a 1.4% expansion in 2023 alone, as the economy continues to normalize following the pandemic and labor markets are strengthening, which will benefit HR and recruitment companies.

