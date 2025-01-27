US appends assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has implemented a 90-day freeze on nearly all new foreign aid to Ukraine following an order from President Donald to reassess foreign assistance programs. The suspension, which affects both development and military aid, has caused shock among State Department officials, according to reports from Politico and the BBC.



Rubio's memo directs and consular posts to issue "stop-work orders" on existing aid agreements, halting any further funding distribution. Exceptions are reportedly limited to military assistance to Israel and Egypt, with no specific mention of other countries like Ukraine.



While the Pentagon previously assured that security assistance to Ukraine would not be affected, Rubio's memo includes no exemptions for such aid to Ukraine. The freeze comes as Trump pushes for a comprehensive review of foreign development programs to ensure they align with US policy goals, particularly his "America First" agenda.



Among the suspended programs are emergency health and education initiatives, such as maternal care and child vaccinations, which had been part of US-funded development assistance efforts. Since 2022, the US has allocated significant resources to Ukraine, including $66 billion in military aid. Trump has been critical of his predecessor's open-ended support for Ukraine and has committed to reducing spending while seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

