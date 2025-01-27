EU Expects Sanctions On Syria To Be Eased Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday that she expects EU member states to reach an agreement on easing sanctions imposed on Syria following the fall of the Assad regime.

Kallas mentioned in a meeting with journalists ahead of the European Union Foreign Ministersآ' meeting in Brussels that she expects the ministers to agree today on drafting a plan to ease sanctions on Syria.

She explained, "We expect sanctions to be eased. Itآ's a step for step approach. They are taking the right steps, then we are willing to take steps on our behalf."

On another note, Kallas said the meeting would discuss Russian hybrid attacks in the Baltic Sea and around Europe, adding, "We need to agree on what more we can do to avoid this."

Regarding Ukraine, Kallas anticipated that the European Union would announce new sanctions against Russia today. (end)

