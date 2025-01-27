The market will grow due to developments in gene editing technologies, increased demand for therapies for genetic disorders, the expansion of oncology applications, and a rise in partnerships and collaborations.



Collaboration among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms is essential for advancing base editing technologies. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of expertise, resources, and intellectual property, thereby accelerating the development of drugs and the clinical application of base-editing therapies.

For instance, in May 2023, Revvity established a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca about the technology underpinning its Pin-point base editing system. This next-generation modular gene editing platform is designed with a robust safety profile, supporting the development of innovative cell therapies aimed at treating cancer and immune-mediated diseases. Such collaborations underscore the importance of integrated efforts within the industry to enhance the efficacy and safety of gene editing solutions.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, significant investments in gene-editing research, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting the development and commercialization of base-editing technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing government funding for genetic research, growing biotech startups, rising demand for advanced therapies, and expanding collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, in May 2023, Novo Nordisk and Life Edit Therapeutics struck a deal that elevated Novo Nordisk's gene editing technologies.

By product and services, the platform segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for base editing platforms for therapeutic research and development, coupled with ongoing advancements in base editing technologies that enhance precision and efficiency.

For instance, AstraZeneca and Revvity inked a licensing deal in May 2023 so that AstraZeneca may use the Pin-point gene editing technology. Additionally, the gRNA design and cell line engineering segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for custom-designed guide RNA (gRNA) and engineered cell lines to support targeted base editing in both research and clinical applications.

By type, the DNA base editing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the broad therapeutic potential of correcting single-nucleotide mutations in DNA, particularly for genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis.

For instance, In September 2023, ARCH Venture Partners invested AIRNA with USD 30 million to expand AIRNA's pipeline of RNA editing therapies. Additionally, the RNA base editing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on transient and reversible RNA modifications for therapeutic applications, allowing for more dynamic regulation of gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the use of base editing as a tool for high-precision drug target identification, enabling the development of novel therapies for genetic diseases and cancer.

For instance, in October 2023, Verve Therapeutics acquired the opt-in rights to Eli Lilly and Company for its four base editing initiatives, which were targeted at three different cardiovascular disease targets.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the high demand for base-editing technologies to drive innovation in genetic therapies and personalized medicine, leading to significant investments in R&D from the private sector.

For instance, Revvity released Pin-point base editing reagents in September 2023, making gene editing platforms more accessible to researchers working on drug development and preclinical and clinical trials. Additionally, the academic and research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of collaborations with industry players and government funding for advanced gene-editing research in academic settings.

