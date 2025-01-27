Turmeric Oleoresin Market To Surpass $137 Mn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major turmeric oleoresin participants include Asian Oleoresin Company, DDW The Color House, Indo-World, Kancor Ingredients Limited, Nikita Extracts, Ozone Naturals, Synthite Industries Ltd, Universal Oleoresins, Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The turmeric oleoresin market valuation is predicted to reach USD 137 million by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

Turmeric oleoresin, a concentrated extract rich in curcuminoids, essential oils, and resins, is increasingly popular across diverse industries. With rising consumer interest in natural and plant-based products, the demand for turmeric oleoresin is expanding, particularly in health supplements, food and beverage applications, and cosmetics. Clean-label and sustainable product trends are further fueling this market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The turmeric oleoresin market from the liquid turmeric oleoresin segment dominated the market in 2024, generating USD 47.2 million and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. Its ease of use and high potency make it a preferred choice in food and beverage applications, especially in liquid formulations. As a natural colorant and flavor enhancer, it meets the growing demand for organic and chemical-free alternatives, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Solvent extraction remains the most widely adopted method in turmeric oleoresin production, valued at USD 51.2 million in 2024 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. This technique is recognized for its efficiency in extracting high concentrations of curcuminoids and essential oils, making it a cost-effective solution for large-scale production. Its consistent yield and reliability further solidify its status as the industry standard.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

China turmeric oleoresin market, valued at USD 5.3 million in 2024, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034. Growing awareness about turmeric's health benefits, such as its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is driving market growth in the region. The demand for natural food colorants and flavor enhancers in the food and beverage sector is a significant contributor. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are increasingly incorporating turmeric oleoresin into wellness and dietary products to cater to the rising health-conscious consumer base.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Turmeric Oleoresin Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of turmeric

3.6.1.2 Shift towards natural and clean-label products in food, beverages, and cosmetics

3.6.1.3 Growing consumer preference for sustainably sourced and organic products

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Fluctuations in the prices of raw turmeric

3.6.2.2 Competition from synthetic alternatives

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Acerola Extract Market Size – By Form, Category, Packaging, Distribution Channel Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034





Passion Fruit Extract Market Size – By Form, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2034



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...