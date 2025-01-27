Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi Promise A Rollercoaster Ride With 'Dhoom Dhaam' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) India has finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming family drama "Dhoom Dhaam". The Rishab Seth directorial features Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi as leads.

"Dhoom Dhaam" gives us an insight into the story of a newlywed couple Koyal and Veer. Their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests, and some seriously awkward situations.

Talking about the film, Yami Gautam Dhar said,“Koyal defies the usual 'bride' stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her. I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam. This film is a wild, unpredictable ride, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine's Day.”

Pratik Gandhi, who will be seen as Veer in the film stated“Playing Veer was a refreshing experience for me. I loved playing the role because it's not your typical rom-com hero-he is relatable, vulnerable, and ends up in the most unexpected situations. Expect some serious laughs, chaos, and some moments that'll tug at your heartstrings, and I'm excited for viewers to experience it all on February 14th on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, director Rishab Seth revealed,“With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to explore love in all its messy, chaotic glory. This isn't just a story about two people coming together-it's about discovering how love can survive and even flourish in the most unexpected and unpredictable situations. Yami and Pratik bring such an effortless charm to their roles, making Koyal and Veer's journey all the more delightful. We had an incredible time bringing this madcap adventure to life, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix as the perfect celebration of love.”

Directed by Rishab Seth, the project has been produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

"Dhoom Dhaam" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 14th February this year.