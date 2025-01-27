AL SAFADI INTRODUCES OVENTINE

(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Al Safadi, the successful family-run restaurant chain,

proudly unveils its latest culinary innovation, OVENTINE, a Levantine-inspired dining concept that redefines how tradition and modernity converge. Designed to captivate the hearts of food enthusiasts, OVENTINE is a celebration of oven-baked artistry, bringing together time-honoured techniques and contemporary creativity to offer meals that are as nostalgic as it is groundbreaking.



OVENTINE, blends “oven” and “Levantine,” and captures the soul of the Levant through a menu focused on flatbreads and wraps, complemented by a variety of dips, salads, and desserts.



With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and innovative recipes, OVENTINE elevates the everyday dining experience, offering dishes that are both comforting and bold. This unique brand identity invites diners to reconnect with the warmth of tradition while embracing a fresh, modern twist. Think about Sujouk, Kafta, Mousakhan and Mohammara for Flatbreads OR Avo Tuna, Chicken Fajita, Pulled Beef and Turkey Delight for Wraps. The Classic Manakish is something to try as well as different Salads and Bowls.



As Al Safadi’s first fast casual concept, OVENTINE represents an exciting departure from the full-service restaurant model. The new venture caters to today’s fast-paced lifestyles with smaller outlet formats and delivery-focused services, ensuring that exceptional flavour and quality are always within reach.



“With OVENTINE, we wanted to embark on a new challenge. While Al Safadi remains a bastion of authenticity, OVENTINE allows us to explore a creative fusion of authentic and modern, pushing boundaries while staying rooted in our culinary heritage,” says Fadl Safadi, COO of Al Safadi Restaurants.

Targeting the younger generation, OVENTINE offers a fast-casual product designed to appeal to modern lifestyles. By focusing on high-quality, fresh ingredients, OVENTINE provides a healthier dining option that fits seamlessly into any occasion—whether it’s a quick work lunch, a cosy dinner at home, or a lively gathering with friends. The brand’s approach to blending convenience with uncompromising quality ensures it stands out as a vibrant, appealing choice for all. Additional locations are set to open across the UAE throughout 2025, spreading the joy of Levantine-inspired oven-baked delicacies to an even wider audience.

OVENTINE is NOW OPEN at Bay Avenue in Business Bay and reflects the vibes of the traditional mannish bakery with a “Dubai” makeover making it appealing to different tastes and demographics.

Available for dine-in, take-away and delivery, OVENTINE is open daily, from 8:00am to 4:00am. For more information about Oventine and its exciting journey ahead, please visit OVENTINE’s Instagram page @oventine.ae.





