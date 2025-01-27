Trump confirms Israel’s munitions shipment

(MENAFN) On Saturday, former US President Donald confirmed that the delivery of military supplies to Israel, which had been ordered and paid for by the Israeli but delayed under President Biden's administration, was now proceeding. This included the shipment of 1,800 MK-84 bombs, which had been delayed for months. Trump’s announcement came via a post on Truth Social, following the Pentagon's decision to lift the hold on these munitions.



The delay had been imposed by the Biden administration in May 2024, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Axios reported that the hold was officially lifted after Israeli officials were notified on Friday by the Pentagon. The MK-84 bombs, which weigh 2,000 pounds each, had been stored in the US and are now expected to be delivered to Israel in the coming days.



The hold had been put in place as a response to Israeli military actions in the southern Gaza Strip, particularly in the city of Rafah. This decision triggered a significant diplomatic crisis between the US and Israel, exacerbating tensions in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Biden's stance was criticized by Israeli officials and American Republican lawmakers who rallied in support of Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had used the delay strategically, leveraging the situation to garner support from US Republican lawmakers who were opposed to Biden’s position. While the delay was linked to concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza, it became a point of contention in the broader geopolitical debate over US-Israel relations.

