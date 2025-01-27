(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 24th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,666 Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00 Highest price per share (pence): 688.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 680.1777

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 680.1777 11,666 675.00 688.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 24 January 2025 08:13:05 67 683.00 XLON 00319787407TRLO1 24 January 2025 08:13:05 25 683.00 XLON 00319787408TRLO1 24 January 2025 08:13:05 25 683.00 XLON 00319787409TRLO1 24 January 2025 08:46:36 135 688.00 XLON 00319795954TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:01:31 115 688.00 XLON 00319799750TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:01:31 3 688.00 XLON 00319799751TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:07:29 118 687.00 XLON 00319801162TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:07:31 127 687.00 XLON 00319801169TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:23:11 129 686.00 XLON 00319805451TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:30:01 124 685.00 XLON 00319806604TRLO1 24 January 2025 09:36:40 127 683.00 XLON 00319808521TRLO1 24 January 2025 10:21:42 128 682.00 XLON 00319815690TRLO1 24 January 2025 10:22:00 127 681.00 XLON 00319815697TRLO1 24 January 2025 10:48:38 96 680.00 XLON 00319816770TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:24:00 113 682.00 XLON 00319817792TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:24:00 15 682.00 XLON 00319817793TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:30:43 4 681.00 XLON 00319818010TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:30:59 50 681.00 XLON 00319818013TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:32:33 125 682.00 XLON 00319818065TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:51:57 63 682.00 XLON 00319818555TRLO1 24 January 2025 11:51:57 62 682.00 XLON 00319818556TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:11:22 125 682.00 XLON 00319819163TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:22:53 45 681.00 XLON 00319819640TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:22:53 80 681.00 XLON 00319819641TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:22:53 120 681.00 XLON 00319819642TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:34:42 120 680.00 XLON 00319819966TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:54:37 15 680.00 XLON 00319820812TRLO1 24 January 2025 12:54:37 104 680.00 XLON 00319820813TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:02:35 119 680.00 XLON 00319821255TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:07:16 5 680.00 XLON 00319821492TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:07:16 114 680.00 XLON 00319821493TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:11:13 119 679.00 XLON 00319821612TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:11:13 118 679.00 XLON 00319821613TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:11:14 253 677.00 XLON 00319821614TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:38:56 125 677.00 XLON 00319822758TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:38:56 124 677.00 XLON 00319822759TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:38:56 125 677.00 XLON 00319822760TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:38:56 124 677.00 XLON 00319822761TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:38:56 124 677.00 XLON 00319822762TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:46:29 89 678.00 XLON 00319822978TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:47:26 81 678.00 XLON 00319823016TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:47:26 41 678.00 XLON 00319823017TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:52:57 95 678.00 XLON 00319823247TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:52:57 17 678.00 XLON 00319823248TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:58:00 15 678.00 XLON 00319823444TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:58:00 17 678.00 XLON 00319823445TRLO1 24 January 2025 13:58:00 29 678.00 XLON 00319823446TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:00 227 678.00 XLON 00319823951TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:00 138 678.00 XLON 00319823952TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:27 129 678.00 XLON 00319823992TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:58 16 678.00 XLON 00319824011TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:58 10 678.00 XLON 00319824012TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:08:58 103 678.00 XLON 00319824013TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:10:21 70 678.00 XLON 00319824047TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:16:40 380 678.00 XLON 00319824490TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:22:55 247 678.00 XLON 00319824922TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:33:00 123 678.00 XLON 00319825687TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:33:00 33 678.00 XLON 00319825688TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:33:00 89 678.00 XLON 00319825689TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:33:42 116 678.00 XLON 00319825739TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:33:42 10 678.00 XLON 00319825740TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:38:24 119 678.00 XLON 00319826121TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:38:24 6 678.00 XLON 00319826122TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:44:10 125 678.00 XLON 00319826743TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:46:54 76 678.00 XLON 00319827042TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:46:54 23 678.00 XLON 00319827043TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:46:54 26 678.00 XLON 00319827044TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:49:29 72 678.00 XLON 00319827222TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:49:29 53 678.00 XLON 00319827223TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:50:05 116 678.00 XLON 00319827241TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:50:05 9 678.00 XLON 00319827242TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:52:50 34 678.00 XLON 00319827397TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:52:50 91 678.00 XLON 00319827398TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:57:07 250 677.00 XLON 00319827691TRLO1 24 January 2025 14:57:09 238 676.00 XLON 00319827696TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:00:23 211 676.00 XLON 00319827850TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:00:23 132 676.00 XLON 00319827851TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:03:04 90 675.00 XLON 00319828150TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:03:04 31 675.00 XLON 00319828151TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:03:04 120 675.00 XLON 00319828152TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:03:04 121 675.00 XLON 00319828153TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:24:04 127 680.00 XLON 00319829491TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:24:04 350 680.00 XLON 00319829492TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:27:14 250 681.00 XLON 00319829707TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 249 682.00 XLON 00319830635TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 360 682.00 XLON 00319830636TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 121 682.00 XLON 00319830637TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 17 682.00 XLON 00319830638TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 119 682.00 XLON 00319830639TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:38 120 682.00 XLON 00319830640TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 46 682.00 XLON 00319830641TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 46 682.00 XLON 00319830642TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 46 682.00 XLON 00319830643TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 46 682.00 XLON 00319830644TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 46 682.00 XLON 00319830645TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:39 24 682.00 XLON 00319830646TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:40 115 682.00 XLON 00319830647TRLO1 24 January 2025 15:50:42 147 682.00 XLON 00319830649TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:00:09 256 682.00 XLON 00319831132TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:00:09 128 682.00 XLON 00319831133TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:10:50 304 683.00 XLON 00319831958TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:10:50 222 683.00 XLON 00319831959TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:10:50 40 683.00 XLON 00319831960TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:14:23 353 683.00 XLON 00319832161TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:14:41 86 683.00 XLON 00319832175TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:14:41 221 683.00 XLON 00319832176TRLO1 24 January 2025 16:14:41 72 683.00 XLON 00319832177TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970