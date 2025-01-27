Meenakshi Polymers Launches Cushion Backrest For Two-Wheelers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th January 2025 – Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the automotive and lifestyle since 1989, has proudly unveiled its latest innovation – the Cushion Backrest for Two-Wheelers (both Motorcycles and Scooters). This cutting-edge product is set to redefine comfort and functionality for pillion riders, delivering an unparalleled riding experience.



The Cushion Backrest from Meenakshi Polymers has been designed with both motorcycles and scooters in mind, offering an exceptional level of comfort and support for pillion riders. Key features of the backrest include optimal height and an ergonomic design that ensures proper posture and back support, particularly for long rides. The breathable fabric and moisture-wicking properties further enhance comfort, making it suitable for various weather conditions. Additionally, the backrest has been engineered for versatility, featuring minor fitment adjustments that allow it to be compatible with a wide range of two-wheelers, from motorcycles to scooters. Custom models are also available to suit different bike types, providing a personalized riding experience for each rider.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Soni, Founder and Managing Director of Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Cushion Backrest for Two-Wheelers, an innovative solution that prioritizes the comfort and safety of pillion riders. At Meenakshi Polymers, we have always been dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design to deliver superior products. This backrest is a step forward in enhancing the riding experience while showcasing our commitment to quality and innovation."



As the automotive industry shifts towards clean energy solutions and electric vehicles (EVs), Meenakshi Polymers has actively expanded its offerings to cater to this growing market. With years of expertise in the design and development of seating systems and components for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, the company is well-positioned to support the industry's transition toward sustainable mobility.



About Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd.



Established in 1989 by Mr. Sanjeev Soni, Meenakshi Polymers is a leading manufacturer of automotive and luxury lifestyle products. The company specializes in seating systems, tubular and sheet metal parts, and aluminum die-casting products for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a commitment to excellence, Meenakshi Polymers continues to set benchmarks in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

