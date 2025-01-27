Qatar: Displaced Palestinians Return To N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip would be allowed to return to their homes in the northern enclave following an understanding reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation, said the Qatari Foreign Monday.

Under the understanding, Hamas will hand Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud and two more prisoners over to Israeli occupation forces before next Friday, the Qatari prime minister's advisor and the Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Majed Al-Ansari was quoted by Qatar's official news agency as saying.

He said that the deal came in the context of continued efforts exerted by mediators to apply the Gaza ceasefire.

He added that Hamas would also hand three more prisoners over to Israeli occupation forces on Saturday as per the deal, while the Israeli occupation, in return, would allow displaced Palestinians to return from southern to northern areas, along with a list of 400 Palestinian prisoners who have been detained since October 7, 2023 in the first stage. (end)

