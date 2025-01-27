Mondia Debuts Its First Cloud Gaming Service, 'Games Unlimited Plus,' On The A1 Platform In Austria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mondia, a global leader in digital experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its first cloud gaming service,“Games Unlimited Plus,” in partnership with A1 Telekom Austria. Available in Austria, this new service brings an extensive catalog of over 2,400 games, including top Android titles, to users' mobile devices and PCs without the need for downloads. The launch represents a significant step forward for Mondia as it expands its digital content portfolio with cloud gaming, delivering more engaging and accessible gaming options to audiences in Austria.

Powered by now, the Games Unlimited Plus service leverages cutting-edge technology to enable seamless gaming experiences across devices, even on low-powered phones and PCs. With a constantly growing catalog that includes exclusive and premium games, Mondia's cloud gaming platform offers a unique combination of convenience, variety, and high-quality content. Users can enjoy ad-free gaming with no in-app purchases, making Games Unlimited Plus a truly immersive experience.

“At Mondia, we're thrilled to bring Games Unlimited Plus to A1 users, making high-quality gaming more accessible across devices in Austria,” said Nathan Hanley, Chief Commercial Officer at Mondia.“This launch represents a new era of digital gaming without the need for downloads or high-end devices."

Key Features of A1 Games Unlimited Plus:

· Expansive Gaming Library: Access to over 2,400 games, including premium and exclusive titles, with new additions continuously expanding the catalog.

· Cross-Device Compatibility: Play on mobile and PC seamlessly, allowing users to enjoy demanding games on low-powered devices without compromising quality.

· Enhanced Gaming Experience: An ad-free, download-free environment with no in-app purchases, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

Mondia has introduced Games Unlimited Plus in collaboration with A1, aiming to enhance the gaming experience by partnering with leading content providers to deliver a wide range of engaging games playable on any device, anytime, anywhere.

About Mondia

Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers. Mondia provides access to over 700m consumers through more than 60 mobile operators across 30 countries. With offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to enabling digitalisation across the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships, extensive network and global coverage. Mondia also offers unparalleled reach to the world's most recognised brands and merchants, ensuring secure, simplified, and seamless global Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), Local Payment Methods, and digital payment solutions. For more information, please visit

About A1

A1 Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 27 million customers, currently operating in seven countries under the brand A1: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Serbia.

Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Group achieved revenues of 5.0 billion Euros by year end 2022. Around 18,000 employees and state of the art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services provider in the world, A1 Telekom Austria Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions.

