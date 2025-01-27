(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA)

1971 -- The of Kuwait and the Middle East was established with a capital amounting to KD 70.3 million (USD 227 million).

2004 -- Former member of Kuwait National Assemblyh, or parliament, Mubarak Al-Dabbous passed away at the age of 74. He was parliament member in 1963, 1967 and 1981.

2012 -- Kuwait inked a deal with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) to contribute USD 10 million to establish the nuclear bank.

2013 -- Kuwait International and its partners inked a deal with an international consortium for establishing a refinery and a petrochemical complex in northern Vietnam at a cost of USD nine billion.

2018 -- State of Kuwait contributed USD 2.4 million to a number of UN agencies.

2019 -- The State of Kuwait's Constitutional Court rejected a law suit, which contested the court order that ruled that Article 16 of the statute of the National Assembly, which dealt with membership, was unconstitutional.

2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said it registered a patent at the US Patent Office over development of electrolytes that provided additional domestic energy by 2030. (end) bs