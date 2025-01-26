(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Medical Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 582 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Key companies profiled Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, HEYER Medical AG, EKU Electronics, Armstrong Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment, Dameca, Flow-meter S.p.A, Smiths Medical, Heyer Aerotech GmbH, DEHAS Medical Systems GmbH, ESAB Corp., Genstar Technologies Co. Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., HVS Oliver Hornla GmbH and Co. KG, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc., MCQ Instruments, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Precision Medical Inc., S S Technomed P Ltd.

Market Driver

The Medical Gas Blenders Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, driven by diseases such as cancer in the elderly population. Anesthesia delivery machines require a constant flow of gases like oxygen and nitrous oxide for controlled anesthesia during surgery. Manual handling of gases is being replaced by automated handling and electronic control systems. The gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, and gas exhaust system are integral parts of anesthetic devices. VMR industry reports provide forward-looking analysis on gas flows, automated processing, and information management systems. Electronic gas mixing and gas monitoring are crucial for ensuring patient safety and respiratory monitoring. Self-inspection and data systems enable efficient gas source management. Outpatient surgeries in Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals, including hernia operations, hip replacements, and knee replacements, are driving demand for medical gas blenders. Chronic conditions and heart, brain, lung, and gastrointestinal surgeries also require anesthetic devices. Inhalable anesthetics and intravenous anesthesia are popular choices for medical practitioners. Emerging economies and the geriatric population's adoption of these technologies are key growth factors. Electric power is a critical consideration for medical gas blenders. Inhalable anesthetics and intravenous anesthesia are gaining popularity in medical tourism. Business plans, presentations, and proposals for medical gas blenders should include discounts, types of cancer, surgical processes, and OECD statistics on surgical admissions.

The medical gas blenders market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for respiratory gas blenders in healthcare settings. Neonates and infants, particularly those born prematurely, require more oxygen than what was available in the mother's womb. Inadequate oxygen intake can lead to brain damage or even death. To address this need, vendors offer reliable and novel gas blenders that can accurately mix gases as prescribed. For instance, Ohio Medical provides the NEO2 blend and low-flow blenders with an on/off bleed knob, specifically designed for Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). These advanced blenders ensure the delivery of precise oxygen concentrations to neonates, ensuring their health and well-being.

Market Challenges



The Medical Gas Blenders Market is facing significant challenges due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer in the elderly population. With an increasing number of surgical procedures, the demand for anesthesia delivery machines and their associated gases like oxygen and nitrous oxide is on the rise. Manual handling of knobs for gas blending and flow control can lead to errors, making the shift towards electronic control and automated handling a priority. The Anesthetic Devices market report highlights the importance of gas source, gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, gas exhaust system, data system, and electronic gas mixing in ensuring controlled anesthesia during surgery. The VMR industry report provides actionable data and forward-looking analysis for business pitches, presentations, proposals, and samples. Emerging economies, geriatric population, and the adoption of Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals are driving surgical admissions for procedures like hernia operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, heart surgeries, brain surgeries, lung surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cosmetic procedures, and inhalable anesthetics versus intravenous anesthesia. Electric power consumption and the VMR industry's impact on the environment are also crucial considerations. In the face of these challenges, medical practitioners must stay updated on the latest trends, including melting gas, VMR statistics, surgical process improvements, and information management systems. Discounts on anesthesia gases and anesthetic devices can help healthcare providers optimize costs while ensuring patient safety. Types of cancer, such as lung, breast, and prostate cancer, require specialized anesthesia and monitoring during outpatient surgeries. The market for medical gas blenders is expected to grow as the demand for controlled anesthesia delivery increases. Medical gas blenders are essential devices used in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and emergency situations to deliver oxygen therapy and life support. Strict regulations govern the design and manufacturing of these devices due to their critical role in healthcare settings. In Europe, medical gas blenders must comply with the Medical Device Directive (MDD), Directive 2007/47/EC, and Council Directive 93/42/EEC. The oxygen used in these devices also undergoes rigorous regulation. In the US, for instance, medical air supply must adhere to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Z86 standards. Both the medical gas blenders and the oxygen they deliver must meet stringent production, handling, manufacturing, control, and distribution regulations to ensure patient safety.

Segment Overview

This medical gas blenders market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Homecare settings 1.5 Academic and research institutions



2.1 Dual flow 2.2 Tube flow



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The hospital segment dominated the global medical gas blenders market in 2023, accounting for a significant share. Hospitals face an increasing patient population, leading to a higher demand for medical gas blenders. These devices are essential for delivering precise oxygen concentrations and flows to patients with hypoxic conditions. Medical gas blenders are vital tools for healthcare professionals, enabling them to administer oxygen safely and accurately. Patient safety is paramount in hospitals, and medical gas blenders play a pivotal role in ensuring safe oxygen level monitoring. As the number of patients requiring oxygen therapy continues to rise, the demand for medical gas blenders will persistently grow, driving the expansion of the global medical gas blenders market.

Research Analysis

The Medical Gas Blenders Market refers to the production and supply of systems used to blend and deliver anesthesia gases for surgical procedures. These systems ensure the accurate and safe delivery of controlled anesthesia during surgery. The market includes various components such as anesthesia delivery machines, gas source, gas blending system, breathing system, ventilating system, gas exhaust system, data system, and patient control. Anesthesia gases, including oxygen and nitrous oxide, are blended using manual knobs or electronic control for automated handling. Gas monitoring and respiratory monitoring systems ensure the safe delivery of gases to the patient. Self-inspection features help maintain the quality and performance of these critical medical devices. The use of medical gas blenders is essential in various surgical procedures to ensure the safe administration of anesthesia and optimal patient care.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Gas Blenders Market is a significant segment of the healthcare industry, supplying essential gases for various medical procedures. These gases include oxygen, nitrous oxide, and anesthesia gases, which are crucial for controlled anesthesia during surgeries. The elderly population's increasing need for surgical procedures due to chronic conditions and diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer drives market growth. Anesthesia delivery machines use a gas source and gas blending system to mix and deliver gases to patients during surgeries. Manual and electronic control systems are used for handling gas flows, while automated processing ensures accurate and consistent gas mixtures. The market report for the VMR industry provides forward-looking analysis, actionable data, and pitches for business plans, presentations, proposals, and samples, with discounts available. The report covers the adoption of medical gas blenders in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and OECD statistics on surgical admissions. Key procedures include hernia operations, hip replacement, knee replacement, and various types of surgeries. Electric power consumption and emerging economies are also discussed, along with the role of medical practitioners in cosmetic procedures and medical tourism. Self-inspection, information management systems, and gas monitoring and respiratory monitoring are essential components of medical gas blenders, ensuring patient safety and optimal performance.

