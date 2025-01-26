(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Lawrence Wong have written to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively, to convey their congratulations on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day on 26 January 2025. The text of the letters is appended.

26 January 2025

Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu

President

Republic of India

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of India on the joyous occasion of India's 76th Republic Day.

India has seen remarkable transformation, that has uplifted the lives of hundreds of millions, including the rural poor, and created a burgeoning middle class. It has set ambitious social and economic goals for the future, and is on track to achieve them.

Singapore-India relations have grown significantly in depth and breadth over the years. They are now on a new trajectory, with the two nations having embarked on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024. I deeply appreciate your generous hospitality during my State Visit earlier this month, when Singapore and India marked 60 years of diplomatic relations. Our governments and enterprises are working on several forward-looking areas, including skilling and the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem, new generation industrial parks, connectivity, and renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

There is also room to increase cooperation at the state level, including the eastern states which have been identified as a new engine of growth for India. I had a productive visit to Odisha during my State Visit, where we explored opportunities for deepened collaboration in skills development, sustainability, digitalisation, and urban and industrial development, among other areas.

Singapore believes in India's future. We will continue to support and invest in India's growth and development in fields of mutual interest, and look forward to many more decades of close partnership.

I wish you and the people of India peace, good health, and continued ascent.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

26 January 2025

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the happy occasion of India's 76th Republic Day.

India has undergone a remarkable transformation. It is now the world's fifth-largest economy and is projected to become the third-largest in the coming years. India has made extraordinary efforts to improve the lives of its people, from electrifying villages and providing clean cooking gas, to building millions of household toilets and establishing primary healthcare and rural childcare centres.

Singapore and India enjoy a close friendship, and this year marks the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. I am happy to note that our relations have grown significantly, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, education, and defence amongst others. Through the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, we are exploring collaboration in new pillars like sustainability, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.

I was delighted to host your official visit to Singapore last September, where we agreed to elevate relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We are making good progress in implementing the forward-looking initiatives that we discussed, including a Joint Flagship Skills Training Programme, as well as cooperation in India's semiconductor ecosystem and industrial parks. I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Given the vital role that India plays in peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, Singapore welcomes India's continued engagement of ASEAN. We have made good progress in advancing ASEAN-India relations over the years, including the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, when Singapore was the country coordinator for India. We can continue to build on this partnership, especially in emerging areas like the digital and green economies.

I look forward to visiting India and continuing our conversation on how to further deepen relations between our two countries.

I wish you and the people of India a festive day of celebrations, and many more years of success.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India

