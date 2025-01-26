Egypt Firm On Palestinian Inalienable Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Egypt affirmed its rejection to any of the Palestinian inalienable rights, stressing that it remains the central issue in the Middle East, and that the delay in settling it, ending the occupation, and returning the rights of the Palestinian people is the basis of instability in the region.

In a statement, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs stressed the country's continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land and their adherence to their legitimate rights in their land and homeland and to the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

It also stressed its rejection of any infringement of those inalienable rights, whether through settlement, annexation of land, or by evacuating that land of its owners through displacement or encouraging the transfer or uprooting of Palestinians from their land, whether temporarily or in the long term, in a way that threatens stability and portends further extension of the conflict to the region and undermines the chances of peace and coexistence among its peoples.

Egypt also called on the international community to begin working on an actual implementation of the two-state solution, including the establishment of the Palestinian state on its entire national territory and within the context of the unity of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the lines of June 4, 1967. (end)

