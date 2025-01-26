Ukrainians Can Receive Psychological Support Free Of Charge - Health Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every of Ukraine can receive psychological support for free under the basic package of the Medical Guarantees Program“Primary Medical Care”.

That's according to the of , Ukrinform reports.

“Since early 2025, every citizen of Ukraine can receive psychological support free of charge under the basic package of the Medical Guarantees Program“Primary Medical Care”. To this end, they need to contact a family doctor, therapist or, if it is a child, a pediatrician,” the statement says.

If there is no need for immediate support or if a person is unable or unprepared to contact a doctor, citizens are offered to call hotlines or crisis mental support services.

“There are specialists who will calm you down, tell you how to regulate emotions, and provide recommendations. You will not be left alone facing your difficulties – support is always there," the Ministry of Health noted.

Support services for civilians:

National Psychological Association hotline - 0 800 100 102 (from 10:00 to 20:00 daily).

International Organization for Migration emotional support hotline - 0 800 211 444 (from 10:00 to 20:00).

International Humanitarian Organization "Person in Need" hotline - 0 800 210 160.

National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Support Hotline Lifeline Ukraine - 7333.

La Strada-Ukraine hotline - 0 800 500 335 (landline) and 116 123 (mobile).

Mental Help com) is an online platform for free professional psychological assistance, created as part of USAID's Health System Sustainability Project, run by the Pact organization.

Consultations are provided anonymously, confidentially, and free of charge.

