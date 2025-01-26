1St Deputy PM Meets Arab Interior Ministers' Council SG

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud discussed on Sunday ways to enhance mutual security cooperation with Secretary General of Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammad Kuman. an interior statement said Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf commended the Council's role in developing Arab security sector, and following up on Council decisions. During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf receive an invitation to attend the Council's next meeting. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.