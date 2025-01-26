1St Deputy PM Meets Arab Interior Ministers' Council SG
1/26/2025 3:03:16 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed on Sunday ways to enhance mutual security cooperation with Secretary General of Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammad Kuman.
an interior Ministry statement said Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf commended the Council's role in developing Arab security sector, and following up on Council decisions.
During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf receive an invitation to attend the Council's next meeting. (end)
