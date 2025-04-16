Sweden Summons Russian Ambassador Over Attacks On Ukrainian Cities And People - FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Swedish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Stockholm in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

This was reported by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on social network X , Ukrinform reports.

Today we summoned Russia's Ambassador to Sweden in view of Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine and attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. These are not the acts of a country that seeks peace,” she wrote.

Stenergard added that the Swedish government calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

“The Swedish Government calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory. The Swedish Government wants to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and will support Ukraine as long as it takes,” she emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday that after Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, it is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow, increase assistance to Ukraine and confiscate frozen Russian assets.