Light Rain In Ukraine Tomorrow, Up To +21° During Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Wednesday, April 16, light rains are likely in Ukraine, with a temperature of 5-10° at night and a temperature of 21° during the day.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on April 16, warm air will continue to flow to Ukraine from southwestern Europe, so night frosts are no longer expected almost everywhere.

The weather with light rains in the western, most northern and central regions will be caused by an atmospheric front, while the rest of the territory will be affected by a high pressure field.

Partly cloudy weather. The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature will be 5-10° Celsius at night, 2-7° Celsius in the east and southeast of the country, 16-21° during the day, up to 24° in Transcarpathia, 13-18° in the northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.

Tomorrow night in Kyiv and the region there will be no precipitation, in the morning and afternoon there will be light rain. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. In the capital, the temperature will be 8-10° Celsius at night, 14-16° Celsius during the day; in the Kyiv region, 5-10° Celsius at night, 13-18° Celsius during the day.