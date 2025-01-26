FW: West Hill Rd In Northfield Is Now Open
West Hill Rd in Northfield is back open to the public.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police &
Northfield Police
West Hill Rd in Northfield will be shutdown due to an ongoing incident.
There is currently no estimate on the duration of this closure. Specific details on the incident are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
