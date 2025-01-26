Weapons And Ammunition Found In Jalilabad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Information has been received by the regarding the discovery of weapons and ammunition in the pasture area of Jalilaba district's Gunashli village, Azernews reports.

During an inspection carried out by the employees of the Jálilabad District Police Department in the mentioned area, one Kalashnikov-style assault rifle, a magazine for the weapon, and 29 cartridges were found and seized. An investigation is underway regarding the incident.

As a result of preventive measures conducted by the employees of the Jálilabad District Police Department, five local residents voluntarily handed over their illegally held hunting rifles to the police.

Measures in this regard are ongoing.