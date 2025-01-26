Weapons And Ammunition Found In Jalilabad
1/26/2025 5:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Information has been received by the Police regarding the
discovery of weapons and ammunition in the pasture area of Jalilaba
district's Gunashli village, Azernews reports.
During an inspection carried out by the employees of the
Jálilabad District Police Department in the mentioned area, one
Kalashnikov-style assault rifle, a magazine for the weapon, and 29
cartridges were found and seized. An investigation is underway
regarding the incident.
As a result of preventive measures conducted by the employees of
the Jálilabad District Police Department, five local residents
voluntarily handed over their illegally held hunting rifles to the
police.
Measures in this regard are ongoing.
