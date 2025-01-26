Ukrainian teenager gets detained due to mosque terror plan

(MENAFN) A 14-year-old Ukrainian boy has been arrested in Brussels on suspicion of planning a attack on a mosque. The teenager, who holds extreme right-wing beliefs, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with preparing a terrorist act. Prosecutors revealed that he intended to target a mosque on January 24, a significant day of prayer for Muslims. raided the boy's home early in the morning, confiscating knives, computers, and Nazi-related materials.



The boy, who resides in Molenbeek, a neighborhood with a large Muslim population, allegedly planned the attack on the Annajah mosque. Molenbeek has gained notoriety for its history of Islamist radicalization, with some of the perpetrators involved in the 2015 Paris terror attacks having lived there.



Belgian Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt emphasized the rapid rise in young people's radicalization, particularly noting that nearly a third of terrorism suspects between 2022 and 2024 were minors. While most were linked to jihadist activities, a significant portion was involved in right-wing extremism.

